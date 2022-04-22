×
Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Her Thoughts on ‘Plan B’: Listen

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she’s “still that b—-” with her fiery new single, “Plan B,” released on Friday (April 22). Megan left her fans wanting the single on a studio version when…

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she’s “still that b—-” with her fiery new single, “Plan B,” released on Friday (April 22).

Megan left her fans wanting the single on a studio version when videos started circulating online of her debut Coachella appearance last weekend that featured her giving audience members a taste of single, which she said onstage was addressed  “to whom the f— it may concern.” The combination of the track’s swaggering beat and scorching lyrics — “Popping Plan Bs ’cause I don’t plan to be stuck with ya.”

The single will be her first release since her March collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” Her second full-length record is expected out sometime this year, following her 2020 debut studio album Good News and her 2021 compilation album Something for Thee Hotties.

Listen to “Plan B” below.

