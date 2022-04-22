Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Her Thoughts on ‘Plan B’: Listen

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she’s “still that b—-” with her fiery new single, “Plan B,” released on Friday (April 22).

Megan left her fans wanting the single on a studio version when videos started circulating online of her debut Coachella appearance last weekend that featured her giving audience members a taste of single, which she said onstage was addressed “to whom the f— it may concern.” The combination of the track’s swaggering beat and scorching lyrics — “Popping Plan Bs ’cause I don’t plan to be stuck with ya.”

The single will be her first release since her March collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” Her second full-length record is expected out sometime this year, following her 2020 debut studio album Good News and her 2021 compilation album Something for Thee Hotties.

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Listen to “Plan B” below.