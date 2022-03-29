Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Making History at the Oscars: ‘Yeah, I Did That’

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to perform at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, and she was nothing short of exhilarated at the prospect of making history.

“I feel really excited, I feel like I’m still on edge,” she told Entertainment Tonight heading into the Vanity Fair afterparty following the show. “Like, I was so nervous before I went out. And it was the first female rap performance at the Oscars ever!”

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It feels like, ‘Yeah, I did that. Now what?'” the star added with a laugh, before admitting, “I was a little nervous before I went out there because I’ve never been to the Oscars before. So I was like, ‘I just want to be great.'”

Megan’s time on the Oscars stage was certainly a colorful spectacle, as she joined Becky G, Luis Fonsi and the cast of Encanto for the world-premiere performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” complete with a brand-new rap verse just for the occasion.

The Something for Thee Hotties rapper also celebrated the accomplishment on Twitter after the show, tweeting, “I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! [I’m] definitely in grind mode.”

However, she admitted on the red carpet that she completely missed the most talked-about moment of the evening: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face after the presenter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s haircut. “I wasn’t in the room!” Megan said. “I had just got offstage. And then I saw it on Twitter and I was like, ‘Well, damn!'”

However, that didn’t stop her from having an opinion about the altercation, saying, “They should go home. They should go home and think about it. It was crazy, though. Shout-out to Will.”

Watch Megan’s full interview here and check out her celebratory tweet below.