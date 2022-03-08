Megan Thee Stallion Talks the ‘Completely Different Vibe’ of Her ‘Off Thee Leash’ Snapchat Series

The Hot Girl takes over the Hottie ranch!

Megan Thee Stallion launched a new Snap Originals series exclusively on Snapchat last month, in which the rapper gets back to her Texas roots to take some much deserved time off. In the aptly titled “Off Thee Leash” series, Meg hits the ranch in style with her celebrity friends including Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Richie, Normani and Kelly Rowland — plus their furry friends. The eight-episode series airs weekly until April 9.

“I was raised on the the South Side of Houston, so it was a completely different vibe compared to the Hottie ranch,” Megan Thee Stallion tells Billboard of her Texas upbringing. “It’s kind of similar, you might see someone riding a horse to the store. If you live in Texas you’ve definitely been on a ranch or on a farm before.”

As for her favorite episode, Megan admits she “can’t pick a favorite,” but “laughed the most with Titi [Kwaylon Rogers], because I got to trick her into eating dog food.”

While she couldn’t pick a favorite episode, the “Savage” rapper says having her dogs with her throughout her time at the Hottie ranch was the best part. “Sometimes, it didn’t even feel like work when I was with them on set,” she says, before adding, “I just have to make sure 4oe doesn’t turn into a little diva and get too big on me. He’s already a star, but by the end of the Snapchat series, he’ll be a superstar.”

“I know the relationships I have with my babies, so it was just fun to watch the dynamic between my friends and their pets,” she continues. “It’s just a special relationship that we have with our babies and you can feel it in each episode.”

That’s not all going on in the Snapchat world for Meg. To celebrate her upcoming “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa, there’s a new Snapchat Lens that brings the song to life in augmented reality. Starting on Wednesday (Mar. 9), fans can unlock the location-based Snapchat Lens only by visiting Paul Smith’s iconic pink wall in Los Angeles. By scanning the Snapcode, fans can see the pink wall transform into a tasty cherry pie treat.

The custom Landmarker Lens was built by BLNK, a LA-based agency focused on creating AR experiences for the music industry.