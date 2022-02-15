×
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her New Music Is ‘Fire’ & Teases a Mysterious Collaboration

The rapper kept mum about who she'll be working with, but described the new music as "different."

Megan Thee Stallion is giving her Hotties something to look forward to. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), the “Savage” rapper revealed that new music is on the way, and fans might already know who she has worked with on a forthcoming track.

“Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised….definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different,” she told E! News. “The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”

Megan previously released Something for Thee Hotties: From the Vault, a compilation album of freestyles, as a thank you gift to her fanbase on Oct. 29. The album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart — her fourth top 10 on the all-genre list — where it spent a total of 15 weeks.

The news of forthcoming music from Megan comes on the heels of her launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation in celebration of her 27th birthday and to honor her parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas.

“In celebration of my birthday, I’m honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “@PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory.”

See Megan talk about her upcoming music below.

