Here’s Why Megan Thee Stallion Fans Think a New Album Is Coming

Attention, Hotties! Fans have taken to Twitter in recent days to share their theories that a new album from Megan Thee Stallion might be on the way.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently wiped her Instagram clean: a tell-tale sign in this musical age that the beginning of an artist’s new era is potentially around the corner. The only post that remains on her feed is from July 21, promoting her latest Future-assisted single “Pressurelicious.” Additionally, Meg has completely blacked out her Twitter profile and header pics.

Hotties started rallying around the hashtag “#MEGANISCOMING” on social media to express their excitement at a potential new album, with one fan writing, “I just know MTS2 will break records.” Another tweeted, “This era has already been next level.. i can’t wait for the album fr.” A third simply announced, “[IT’S] TIME B—ES” with a shocked emoji face.

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Back in May, Megan dished about the follow-up to 2020’s Good News backstage at the Webby Awards, saying, “I’m probably like 95 percent done with my new album. I wanna tease that for the Hotties. I haven’t even told them nothing about my album, but yeah.” A month later, Rolling Stone cited during an interview with her that she “hopes to have [the album] out this summer.”

Prior to releasing “Pressurelicious,” the Texas native also dropped solo track “Plan B,” teamed up with Dua Lipa on sugary bop “Sweetest Pie” and joined forces with Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea for “Lick.” Meanwhile, her latest release was the 2021 compilation Something for Thee Hotties.

Check out some of the best reactions to Megan’s cryptic moves on social media below.

this era has already been next level.. i cant wait for the album fr #MEGANISCOMING pic.twitter.com/CjXWEGcHYI — andrew (@safetyncts) July 31, 2022

I just know MTS2 will break records #MEGANISCOMING pic.twitter.com/ze1fGTkeWp — Unreleased Megan (@theestable) July 31, 2022