Megan Thee Stallion Will Return to Houston For First Concert of 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is returning to the stage. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper will be headlining AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Slated to take place in Megan’s hometown of Houston, the three-day weekend will begin March 31 during NCAA Men’s Final Four and continue until April 2, with Megan’s headlining performance leading the way.

Held at Houston’s Discovery Green Park, AT&T will use its Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones to film the concert through multiple camera angles. Fans can register for the show and live-stream the event here. “There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

The rest of the weekend will include more superstar performances — day two will feature Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers while day three will offer Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

December 2022 served as the conclusion to the Megan Thee Stallion-Tory Lanez saga, when the Canadian rapper was found guilty on three charges from a July 2020 shooting in Los Angeles. The jury convicted Lanez on the following charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.