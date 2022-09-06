Megan Thee Stallion Holds Her Own High Fashion Funeral in ‘Ungrateful’ Video: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion shared the ferocious music video for her new Key Glock-assisted single “Ungrateful” on Tuesday (Sept. 6). The Collin Tilley-directed visual finds the rapper serving high fashion drama as she attends a somber and rainy funeral.

“Whole lot of fake-ass, snake-ass, backstabbin’, hatin’-ass/ No money gettin’-a– b—–s/ Y’all actin’ really ungrateful, I’m sparin’ you hoes/ I been could’ve f—-d y’all n—–/ Whole lot of fake-a–, snake-a–, cake-a–, hatin’-a–/ No money gettin’-a– n—–/ I really been sparin’ you n—–/ Your girl hate me ’cause I been s—–n’ on y’all b—–s,” she raps while clad in her best mourning black, veil included.

Then, just as the downpour commences, another version of Megan appears in the cemetery, this time dressed in all white with a giant, wide-brimmed hat covering half of her face before Glock turns up for his guest feature riding shotgun in the car Meg is driving.

“Ungrateful” is the latest song to get the music video treatment off the Grammy winner’s sophomore studio album Traumazine, following “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” with Future and “Her.” The cathartic LP, which also features collaborations with the likes of Latto (“Budget”), Rico Nasty (“Scary”), Pooh Sheisty (“Who Me”), Jhené Aiko (“Consistency”) and more, bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 following its release early last month.

More recently, Megan has since made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to a twerk-tastic cameo alongside Tatiana Maslany in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Watch the “Ungrateful” music video below.