×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Hollywood Ambitions and Why ‘Euphoria’ Drives Her Crazy

The Grammy winner, just cast in her feature film debut for A24, talks about wanting to write, direct and act while also praising Zendaya and the cast of the HBO series for keeping her on the edge of…

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 12, 2022 in Culver City, Calif. Cindy Ord/GI for Fanatics

She’s snagged three Grammys (including one with Beyoncé on “Savage”) and scored a No. 1 hit with Cardi B on “WAP.” Now, Megan Thee Stallion has set her sights on Hollywood. A24 confirmed that the Houston native is set to make her feature film debut in the raunchy musical comedy F**king Identical Twins opposite Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally for director Larry Charles.

Based on what Megan recently told THR, this is just the beginning. “I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff,” she explains. “I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

See latest videos, charts and news

Though she declined to name a favorite recent film, she did reveal that she’s losing it over Euphoria. “They got me on the edge of my seat,” she said. “They got me wanting to cry, wanting to scream and everybody is giving the best performances right now on Euphoria. I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!’” Specifically, she’s loving Zendaya’s work. “I know her and she’s so good, so sweet, and when I watched her for the first time on Euphoria, I was like, ‘Who is this? You don’t do this.’ But she’s the best actress, and perfectly cast.”

Related

Zendaya, Euphoria

'Euphoria' Dots Top TV Songs Chart After Second Season Premiere

Megan could soon have her own series on the small screen, too. In December, Netflix confirmed that the chart-topping rapper had signed a first-look pact. At the time, she said, “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur, and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

This article originally appeared in THR.com.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad