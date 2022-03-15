Megan Thee Stallion Wants You to Take a Bite of Her Extra-Sweet ‘H-Town Hottie Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion did the math and realized that the only way to properly celebrate the nerdiest holiday is with a sweet and savory dessert. The rapper helped her Hotties raise a fork to Pi Day on Tuesday (March 14) — the global party commemorating the Greek letter that is used as mathematical symbol to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter (3.14159…) — by offering up the mouth-watering “Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie.”

The $59 delight cooked up with GoldBelly, was inspired by Megan’s “hometown of Houston and her love for all things sweet,” according to a statement. It is described as a “deliciously decadent” mix of sweet and salty, rich and gooey, made up of coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, dusted with edible gold. “With a hint of salt and a whole lot of sugar, she’s serving up a Texas-sized dose of sweetness,” reads a description.

Each 10″ pie serves 8 people and arrives in a custom box, slated to arrive after St. Patrick’s day (March 17). The treat, of course, also serves as a brand extension for the rapper’s new collab with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie,” which dropped last week.

“Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly,” Megan said in a release. “Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness it’s serving up, if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!” In a Goldbelly TV video promoting the pie, Megan dug into a series of scrumptious pies, from pecan to sweet potato, sour cherry and Texas Trash Pie, giving her honest reviews of the mouth-watering dessert spread.

“That look like a science project, I’m scared,” she said of a mint flavored confection, fearing it might taste like toothpaste. “It’s fire, it’s actually really f—ing good… I’m shook, cuz I don’t like green s–t… except money,” she joked during the taste test.

Watch Megan talk about her sweetest pie on Goldbelly TV below.