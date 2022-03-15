×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Megan Thee Stallion Wants You to Take a Bite of Her Extra-Sweet ‘H-Town Hottie Pie’

But also, it was announced on Pi Day, so you do the math.

Megan Thee Stallion, Goldbelly
Megan Thee Stallion Picks The Sweetest Pie On Goldbelly Courtesy Photo

Megan Thee Stallion did the math and realized that the only way to properly celebrate the nerdiest holiday is with a sweet and savory dessert. The rapper helped her Hotties raise a fork to Pi Day on Tuesday (March 14) — the global party commemorating the Greek letter that is used as mathematical symbol to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter (3.14159…) — by offering up the mouth-watering “Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie.”

Related

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion Explains 'Sweetest Pie' Video Symbolism After Being Accused of 'Devil Worship'

Explore

Explore

Megan Thee Stallion

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The $59 delight cooked up with GoldBelly,  was inspired by Megan’s “hometown of Houston and her love for all things sweet,” according to a statement. It is described as a “deliciously decadent” mix of sweet and salty, rich and gooey, made up of coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, dusted with edible gold. “With a hint of salt and a whole lot of sugar, she’s serving up a Texas-sized dose of sweetness,” reads a description.

Each 10″ pie serves 8 people and arrives in a custom box, slated to arrive after St. Patrick’s day (March 17). The treat, of course, also serves as a brand extension for the rapper’s new collab with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie,” which dropped last week.

“Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly,” Megan said in a release. “Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness it’s serving up, if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!” In a Goldbelly TV video promoting the pie, Megan dug into a series of scrumptious pies, from pecan to sweet potato, sour cherry and Texas Trash Pie, giving her honest reviews of the mouth-watering dessert spread.

“That look like a science project, I’m scared,” she said of a mint flavored confection, fearing it might taste like toothpaste. “It’s fire, it’s actually really f—ing good… I’m shook, cuz I don’t like green s–t… except money,” she joked during the taste test.

Watch Megan talk about her sweetest pie on Goldbelly TV below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad