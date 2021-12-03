Megan Thee Stallion Posts Graduation Countdown, Invites Hotties to Join the Party

Megan Thee Stallion is just over a week away from graduation from Texas Southern University and the Houston rapper could not be more excited. “9 more days until I graduate,” she tweeted on Thursday morning (Dec. 2) along with a wagging tongue emoji.

She’s so jacked, in fact, that she wants some of her superfans to help her celebrate. “Are there in hotties in Texas that wanna pull up I wanna invite like 10 maybe 15 of y’all lol” she tweeted. There were, of course, plenty of Hotties ready to join the party in honor of the “Body” rapper finishing her degree in health administration.

Meg’s been holding down the books and the charts for the past two years, most recently taking the stage alongside BTS for the first on-stage concert collaboration on their hit remix of the K-pop superstar group’s single “Butter.” A month ago, though, MTS held a flossy pre-graduation photo shoot, posting a series of shots from her non-conventional college celebration. The pics included a fleet of candy paint luxury cars and an electric purple honor cord and matching purple bathing suit set.

Showed my a– and still went to class,” Meg wrote on Instagram. “IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !”

A second shoot had Meg wearing a short black dress as she posed across the huge TSU letters on the college’s campus, fanning herself with a custom bedazzled “Real Hot Girl S–t” mortar board, with TSU-themed nails to match, teasing her Dec. 11 graduation party. Meg has long talked about her dream of graduating with a degree and opening her own healthcare facility to honor the legacies of her late mother and grandmother.

