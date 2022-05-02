Megan Thee Stallion Gets Her Own Day, Key to Houston: ‘I Will Continue To Give Back’

Megan Thee Stallion was honored by her hometown of Houston, Texas on Sunday (May 1) when Mayor Sylvester Turner and some City Council members gave the Grammy-winner a key to the city. According to ABC 13, Turner also proclaimed Monday (May 2) as “Megan Thee Stallion Day.”

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said in honoring the rapper for her philanthropic pursuits, which include the 2021 launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation memorializing Meg’s mother and father. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

The special day — which also happens to fall on Meg’s mother and grandmother’s birthday — coincided with Meg surprising three people with $5,000 each from her foundation, which focuses on education, housing and wellness. “I really can’t believe I got my own key to my own city,” Megan said with a laugh during the ceremony, at which the graduate of Texas Southern University juggled her new hardware, a bouquet of flowers and a black cowboy hat.

Then, acknowledging how special it is that her day also coincides with her late mother’s and granny’s birthdays, Megan added, “Both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don’t know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn’t raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by these ladies’ house and they givin’ out dollars, candy — whatever they’ve got, they’re givin’ it out the door. And I always felt like I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, ‘When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.’” Both the rapper’s mother and grandmother died in 2019.

Megan posted pictures from the event on her Instagram, including photos with Turner in which she proudly showed off her translucent key to the city and the official proclamation of her special day.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY 🤘🏾 and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX🔥🔥🔥 thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today 💙 #htown,” she wrote.

Check out Meg’s pictures from the ceremony below.