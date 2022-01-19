Megan Thee Stallion Gives Hotties a Flamin’ Hot Treat in Sneak Peek of Super Bowl Ad

Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to heat up Super Bowl LVI. The Houston rapper has teamed up with Frito-Lay for an ad during the big game that will bring together two smokin’ tastes that light up tongues together: Cheetos and Doritos.

In a 35-second teaser for the full ad that dropped on Wednesday (Jan. 19), a super-chill Meg rolls up to a stadium on a golf cart while casually digging into a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and rocking a fire engine red sweatsuit. When the woman checking her in asks for the rapper’s name — “yup, it’s me, Megan Thee Stallion” — she apologizes for having to run through a few basic questions before allowing the “WAP” rapper proceed.

But, unlike the usual litany of COVID-related questions we’ve all gotten used to over the past two years, these queries were… odd.

“Any allergies, you know like cats, dogs?” she asks, with Megan confidently saying “nope” before things get weird. “And deer?” the woman continues. “I’m sorry, what?” Megan responds confused. “How about a fox, bear, water buffalo? What about a sloth?”

“A sloth?,” Meg asks as the odd question is repeated. “Sloth allergies, yeah,” the gatekeeper repeats. Megan, trying to keep her cool, gives a blank stare, then just shrugs and says, “no,” at which point she’s ushered past the velvet rope. But don’t get her started on crocodiles.

The first Frito-Lay SB ad in 17 years will coincide with the first-ever ad during the game that will feature both Doritos and Cheetos, as well as a new flavor: Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch. Super Bowl 56 will take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Check out the ad teaser below.