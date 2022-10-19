Here’s What Megan Thee Stallion Has to Say About Pardison Fontaine Engagement Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion had a few things to say regarding rumors online that boyfriend Pardison Fontaine had popped the question amid their second anniversary.

“Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted simply on Wednesday (Oct. 19), shutting down chatter among her loyal army of Hotties. However, the rapper didn’t hesitate to show off her anniversary date night with Pardi on her Instagram Stories.

In the first video, Meg shared her glitzy aquamarine gown and glamorous updo from the back of a car before her rapper beau crashed the frame, joking, “What, you thought this was a solo? Whatchu doin’, whatchu doin’? Why they always tryin’ to show the plate but never the date? What’s wrong with them? They crazy!”

Next she puts Pardi’s skills as a former teacher to the test as she requires him to do “tipsy math” and add up how many days they’ve been dating. “730 days of good lovin…wow,” she captioned the adorable video, in which her boyfriend hilariously asks, “Was last year a leap year or no?” before doing the arithmetic.

While Megan may not have a ring on it quite yet, she has another milestone to celebrate in her career, having just wrapped her first stint as both host and musical guest on last week’s Saturday Night Live. Between performances of “NDA,” “Plan B” and “Anxiety,” the Grammy winner showed off her comedy chops in sketches like “Girl Talk,” “Hot Girl Hospital” and “Women’s Charity.”

Read Meg’s response to the engagement rumors below and check out her date night Instagram Stories here before they expire.