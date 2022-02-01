Megan Thee Stallion Is Ready to Collab With These Two Superstars

Megan Thee Stallion opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Feb. 1) about the two artists on her collaboration wish list, and naturally they’re two of the most massive stars in the music industry.

“Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” the rapper told People. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab.”

However, considering RiRi is a little busy these days getting ready for the arrival of her first child with A$AP Rocky, Megan also has another superstar in mind for the perfect collaboration: Adele.

Of course, the idea to team up with the “Easy on Me” singer came from Megan seeing the viral TikTok that seamlessly mashes up her 2020 hit “Body” with Adele’s 25 album cut “Water Under the Bridge.”

“If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer. I’m there, I’m here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

While Adele is slated to take the stage at the upcoming 2022 Brit Awards in the wake of tearfully postponing her Las Vegas residency, Megan is once again nominated for best rap performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards for “Thot Sh–” — just one year after taking home the trophy for the very same award with Queen Bey thanks to their “Savage (Remix).”

“I feel like I’m working. I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” she added. “If I just continue to be Megan and just pray, I’ll be blessed. And I’m just grateful that I’m still getting brought up in these conversations and people are still appreciating my music. So I just feel like I’m doing something right.”

Read Meg’s full interview here.