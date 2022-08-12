Megan Thee Stallion Introduces Jimmy Fallon to Hot Cheeto Pickles, Plays Rap Mad Libs During ‘Tonight Show’ Co-Hosting Gig

Megan Thee Stallion proved that her recent cameo on P-Valley was no fluke on Thursday night (Aug. 11) when she helped co-pilot The Tonight Show alongside host Jimmy Fallon. The always-game Houston MC shared one of her favorite hometown snacks recipes, helped with the monologue and “Thank You Notes” and even co-interviewed one of the night’s guests on the eve of the release of her Traumazine album.

And, of course, she did it all with her signature classy, sassy, savage and, yes, sometimes nasty charm. “Thank you birthday candles, for being crayons that like to get lit,” she said during Fallon’s weekly fake note bit. “Thank you postcards for making the government deliver my Instagram,” she added, before bursting into uncontrolled laughter following Fallon’s joke about Kim Kardashian’s new skin-toned Beats Fit Pro ear buds, which Meg initially thought were organic eggs.

She was also game to play “Mad Lib Hip-Hop Karaoke,” swapping out the lyrics to some classic rap tracks with the most ridiculous words possible. With a list that included croquet, head/bed/lead, the question “did you fart?,” a zebra, lima, pinto and refried beans and a run-down of her three favorite made-up words (Traumazine, “Pressurelicious” and “body-ody”), she somehow managed to shoehorn that word salad into her own breakthrough hit, “Savage.”

Things got even weirder in the second round, when Megan had to hit the brakes after discovering that Fallon did not share her love for ranch dressing. “I’m not a ranch person,” Fallon said, with an incredulous Megan guaranteeing him that half the things he eats “require” ranch. “No, I think half the things you eat shouldn’t have ranch on them,” Jimmy responded as Megan tagged him as a mayo guy (for the record, he loves the “basic” condiment mustard.) Check out their bananas mad lib take on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang” below.

Holding her beloved dog French bulldog 4oe on her lap, Megan relished the chance to turn the tables and ask Jimmy a question, which became more pertinent after his ranch reaction. “Are you a fan of Hot Cheetos?” she wondered before sharing the recipe for a Houston-only delicacy she can’t get enough of. “We eat Hot Cheetos, but inside of pickles,” she explained as Fallon stared blankly at the camera in shock. Doing her co-hosting best, she pulled out a plate with half a pickle stuffed with Cheetos, which made Jimmy burst into a happy dance about his new favorite snack.

With precision comedic timing she dipped into the show-opening monologue as well, offering up one-word responses to the days news in the style of “Savage,” dubbing Pres. Biden’s seven-day summer vacation “classy,” the early arrival of pumpkin spike latte’s as “bougie” and Trump supporters waving flags outside Mar a Lago as “ratchet.”

The visit also included the story of her signing to Roc Nation — which, of course, featured “platters of Hot Cheetos” everywhere, and a surprise visit from boss Jay-Z –as well as the rundown of how Traumazine became her “most personal” album to date, a champagne spray for the studio audience and her hot take on Stranger Things actress Natalie Dyer’s love triangle on the series.

Check out Megan on The Tonight Show below.