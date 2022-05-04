Watch Megan Thee Stallion Hit the Dance Floor With Cara Delevingne at Cardi B’s 2022 Met Gala Afterparty

Megan Thee Stallion at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

After Monday’s Met Gala, Megan Thee Stallion hit the dance floor with actress/model Cara Delevingne, and now there’s video to prove it.

In a video circulating social media, the pair were seen happily dancing together at hitmaker Cardi B‘s Met Gala afterparty.

In the clip, Thee Stallion — who sported a dramatic, feathered, gold-armor getup for her Met Gala debut — switched into a low-cut black ‘fit paired with gold chains and a matching cane.

Delevingne isn’t the only big name Megan spent time with on Monday: The “Hot Girl Summer” star also shared fun selfies with Cardi, Normani, Anderson .Paak, SZA and more. Sharing a carousel on Instagram, Megan captioned her post: “Pretttyyy sure I got thee best selfies at the met gala this year lol tag who you see.”

Megan’s glamorous Met Gala debut comes just a little more than one week after the release of her latest single “Plan B.” The tune debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, which marks her third appearance on the chart this year. Earlier this year, Megan’s collaborative song “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa debuted at No. 15 on the list and charted for seven weeks. Her February solo single “Megan’s Piano” debuted at No. 97 and charted for two weeks.

Also exciting for international Megan Thee Stallion fans, the Grammy winner announced that she’ll be performing in Japan (Tokyo and Osaka) in August. She tweeted last week, “JAPAN HOTTIES so excited I’m finally coming to see and perform for y’all at @summer_sonic.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Delevingne partying together after the Met Gala below: