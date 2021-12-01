Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Out of Respect For Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled a hometown Houston show slated for Friday (Dec. 3) at the 713 Music Hall out of respect for the victims of last month’s Astroworld tragedy. “Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” the rapper said in a statement shared with Billboard on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

“Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time,” she added. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured in a crowd crush during Travis Scott‘s headlining set at the Houston show that drew 50,000 people to NRG Park.

Last month, Megan announced that she would be among the first performers to play at the new venue in her native city. “It’s always special to come back home and perform in front of my OG hotties,” Meg said in a statement. “I can’t wait to take the stage and celebrate the grand opening of 713 Music Hall — it’s going to be unforgettable!” The name of the LN-managed 5,000-capacity venue honors the city by borrowing its area code.

According to the release, the hall is located in the city’s POST Houston downtown development project, which is transforming the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for food, shopping, recreation and culture with a planned 100 events per year. The rapper’s show was slated to be followed by gigs from comedian Chelsea Handler, Daughtry, Midland, Khruangbin, Joss Stone and Erasure.