Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Tory Lanez for Tweet: ‘Just Admit You Shot Me’

Megan Thee Stallion is firing back at Tory Lanez after the Canadian rapper took to Twitter to imply that she is lying about the July 2020 incident in which Lanez allegedly shot an unarmed Meg the foot.

It all started when Megan shared a text message conversation between her and Lanez, in which he sent her a string of messages apologizing “from the bottom of my heart.”

“I was just too drunk,” Tory Lanez wrote. “None the less s— should have never happened and I can’t change what [I] did. I just feel horrible.”

While the texts didn’t explicitly mention the shooting, Megan explained that the incident was what led to the texts. “Lie yo way out of this,” she wrote. “If you ain’t do s— what you was apologizing for?”

Lanez then took to Twitter, without mentioning Megan, to imply that the apology in the texts came from “Good D— had me f—ing 2 best friends …. and I got caught,” before adding, “It’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper immediately took to her Instagram Stories to refute Lanez’s claims, writing in a lengthy statement, “F—ing two best friends… n—- you SHOT ME YOU KNOW [THAT’S] WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF.”

The “Thot S–t” rapper refrained from publicly naming Lanez as the shooter for several months following the shooting, until finally revealing his identity on social media in October 2020.

Since then, Lanez violated the court order to stay away from Megan by attending Rolling Loud Miami in July2021 and attempting to rush the stage during her set. He was also brought on stage by DaBaby wearing a disguise while the latter’s collaboration with Megan, “Cry Baby,” was playing and she was still on the festival premises. The incident led to Lanez’s bail being increased from $190,000 to $250,000.

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, the rapper faces a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.