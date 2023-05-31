Megan Thee Stallion Is Taking a Break From Music to Focus on ‘Healing’

The Hot Girls are going to have to wait a little longer for another Megan Thee Stallion anthem.

The rapper revealed to InStyle in a story published on Wednesday (May 31) that she’s taking a much-needed break from music to focus on her wellbeing. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told the publication. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

She added that “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Meg’s last album was her 2022 sophomore effort Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and contained hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”

Since then, she went through a grueling trial in connection to an incident in 2020, where she was shot in the leg by fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty in December on three counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During the trial, Megan gave an emotional testimony, crying as she recounted the ordeal and said that she received severe backlash from the public following the shooting, at one point stating, “I wish he had just shot and killed me if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.”