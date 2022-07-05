Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little to the Imagination in Cheeky New Bikini Pics

Nobody does Hot Girl Summer like Megan Thee Stallion.

Thee Hot Girl Coach took to Instagram on Independence Day (July 4) to share a set of bootylicious oceanside bikini pictures.

“That’s why he obsessed, CLINGY,” the Grammy-winning rapper captioned the eye-popping photo set. The “Savage” rapper left little to the imagination as she donned a brown-and-gray camouflage bikini and gold hoop earrings.

Meg’s comments section quickly filled with admirers, including fellow rappers Ms Banks and Rubi Rose, who commented “SEXY F**K” and “Tan” with a series of emojis, respectively. Following an acclaimed Coachella performance and a fiery Glastonbury set where she lambasted the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state of politics in her home state of Texas, the Instagram carousel finds the “WAP” rapper enjoying some rest and relaxation before her upcoming performances.

Megan Thee Stallion has been enjoying a successful year as she gears up for the release of her sophomore studio album. In March, she released the Dua Lipa-assisted “Sweetest Pie” which has so far peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and performed a surprise remix of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the 94th annual Academy Awards. She also dropped “Plan B,” which peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100, and “Flamin’ Hottie,” a promotional track for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that interpolates Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.”

In May, the “Thot Shit” rapper took home top rap female artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, her second consecutive win in the category. Megan is set to perform this weekend (July 8) at The Wireless Festival in the U.K., the latest stop in her whirlwind festival trek this summer.