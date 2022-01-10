Twerking, Selfies & Adorable Pups: Here Are Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Social Media Moments

It’s never a dull moment in Megan Thee Stallion‘s life, and she’s always keeping fans entertained on social media.

From gushing over her three dogs to showing off that body-ody-ody-ody in sexy mirror selfies, see below for her best social media moments.

BTS surprise

BTS surprised fans by welcoming Meg to the stage for the first-ever live performance of their “Butter” remix on night two of the pop group’s four-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November.

The rapper, of course, documented the moment on social media and showed off her stunning, body hugging pink outfit.

Last night was EVERYTHING 🧈💗 Thank you to my friends @BTS_twt for having meee pic.twitter.com/Pcy5VclUrn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 29, 2021

Powerpuff nails

Megan is not just stylish when it comes to her outfits. She also makes sure her nails are on point — and that her followers know it. In a particularly cute set, she was inspired by the sugar, spice and everything nice of the Powerpuff Girls’ pink heart.

One degree hotter

Grammy winner and degree getter! Meg celebrated getting her degree from Texas Southern University with an adorable, smiling Instagram post. “Thank you to my friends and family for supporting me this whole time bc without y’all I would have lost my mind,” she wrote.

Hottieween

Megan pumps up the party on Halloween. Dressed as a mystical fairy in 2021, the star shared a number of snaps that put the “Hottie” in “Hottieween.”

Poppin’ champagne

To celebrate the success of her debut album Good News, the star shared a video shaking a bottle of champagne before she pops it, giggling up a storm in the process.

HOTTIES KEEP RUNNING UP THEE GOOD NEWS ‼️📰 #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/GsZ2F1nd0y — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 25, 2020

Her dogs

Megan loves her pups X, 4oe and Dos, and we can’t get enough of the heartmelting photos she shares of them. She also can’t help but shade them a bit when they act up (See here).

Savage x Fenty

The rapper’s a self-proclaimed “Savage,” so she obviously has to show off her Savage x Fenty ensemble with a steamy mirror selfie.

https://twitter.com/RapAllStars/status/1320867830380875776

Hot Girl Bootcamp

Meg busted down to DJ Chose's "Thick," showing off her envious twerk from what she called "Hot Girl Bootcamp."

Fangirling over Mary J. Blige

I mean, can you blame her? “Oh my God!” Meg exclaims in a video she shared, in which the legend gives her a hug. “Mary and Megan with thee good knees,” she captioned the post.

“Savage”

To promote her then-brand new single back in March, Meg and her friends hilariously acted out the lyrics to her “Savage” hook, rocking designer shades to be “classy,” adding champagne to get “bougie” and downing liquor straight from the bottle in booty shorts to act a little “ratchet.”

Queen Bey birthday post

The rapper shouted out her “Savage (Remix)” collaborator on her birthday, sharing an iconic photo posing with Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy. “Happy birthday to the mf queen !!!! I will never forget the day I met you,” she wrote. “I was so nervous I didn’t even know what I was going to say and then when we finally spoke the conversation just flowed so naturally. Thank you for everything you do, thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for being so uplifting, and thank you for being such an inspiration in my life til this day !!!!”

Meg’s interaction with that “WAP” snake

If you’ve seen the “WAP” music video, you know the scene in which Cardi B and Meg lay among a number of slithery reptiles. The “Body” rapper shared some BTS snaps of the moment she met the creatures, admitting she “never touched a snake in my life !!!”

“scariest s— ever !” she concluded, and her face here says it all.