Megan Thee Stallion Announces New ‘Traumazine’ Album: See the Tracklist

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Megan Thee Stallion has already had a very successful year thanks to “Plan B,” the Dua Lipa-assisted “Sweetest Pie,” and a Billboard Music Awards win for top rap female artist.

On Thursday (Aug. 11), the “Savage” rapper announced that her sophomore studio album, titled Trauamzine, will be released this Friday (Aug. 12). Traumazine is Megam’s official full-length follow-up to Good News, her blockbuster debut studio album which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned hit singles such as “Body” and “Movie” (with Lil Durk). In the interim, Megan dropped a compilation album titled Something for Thee Hotties, which housed the Grammy-nominated “Thot Shit.”

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to the announcement, the H-Town Hottie shared the moody black-and-white album artwork as well as the set’s tracklist. At 18 songs, Traumazine features guest appearances by Future, Dua Lipa, Latto, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke. Previously released Billboard Hot 100-charting singles “Sweetest Pie” (No. 15), “Plan B” (No. 29), and “Pressurelicious” (No. 55), all appear on the tracklist.

Megan has been steadily teasing her new album via her Instagram and Twitter accounts for the past few weeks, but the official announcement still came as a surprise to many. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, Megan addressed continued struggles with her record label writing, “y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful.”

Traumazine, which hits streaming platforms at midnight, arrives in the face of a rollout that Megan herself has described as “all over the place.”

Check out Megan’s official album announcement below: