Megan Thee Stallion Pushes It Real Good on Salt-N-Pepa-Sampling ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ Single

Megan Thee Stallion takes product placement to the next degree in her new single, “Flamin’ Hottie,” which dropped on Friday morning (Feb. 4). The nearly two-minute song that prominently samples Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic 1988 hit “Push It,” while also paying homage to Stallion’s scorching brand, is a tie-in to the rapper’s upcoming Super Bowl LVI commercial for Frito-Lays’ Flamin’ Hot chip line.

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Like the commercial’s use of the SNP track, Meg leans into the song’s incessant beat while she waxes rhapsodic about finger-lickin’-good snacks. “Damn, I’m so hot, can’t touch me/Just like Cheetos on your fingers, wanna suck me/ Sick of y’all hypin’ up all this bulls–t/ Thinkin’ hoes hotter than me/ Don’t push it,” the rapper rhymes over the original’s hypnotic keyboard riff before the kicker line, “I’m all that and a bag of flamin’ hot chips.”

Megan stars as a hummingbird alongside an animated, beatboxing fox (Charlie Puth) in the spot that will air on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13) when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams. “I am The Hot Girl Coach,” Megan told Billboard about why she teamed up with the chip conglomerate for their “Unleash Your Flamin’ Hot” campaign. “I am Miss Flamin’ Hottie. I mean, I am all things hot. So I feel like it was very necessary for the Hot Cheeto and the Hot Girl to get together.”

Puth recently told Billboard that he was equally psyched to star in the first spot to bring the Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos brands together. “The premise is that all these animals eat these Flamin’ Hot products and they become musically active, they start harmonizing and being in synch and perfect tempo with each other and that’s what happened to me life as well. I have some Cool Ranch Doritos and I’m off to the races writing 5 songs,” he said.

“It’s technically a collaboration. I think she’s wonderful and I have nothing but good things to say about her,” he added about working Stallion. It’s also worth noting that if you want your “Flamin’ Hotties” you better get them now, because the song will only be available to snack on until Feb. 18.

Frito-Lay announced that a dance video for “Flamin’ Hottie” will debut on Super Bowl Sunday in a first-of-its-kind “Snackable Screen” lens via Snapchat, which will be accessible by pointing the Snap camera at a bag of Flamin’ Hot chips; it will also appear on the official Cheetos and Doritos YouTube pages on Feb. 14.

Listen to “Flamin’ Hottie” below.