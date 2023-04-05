×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Meek Mill Points Out That He and Indicted Donald Trump Share a Lawyer: ‘Trump Graduated From the Streets’

Both men have tapped Joseph "Joe Tactical" Tacopina to deal with legal entanglements.

Meek Mill
Meek Mill attends Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cindy Ord/GI for Fanatics

The image of a grim-faced Donald Trump at the defendants’ table on Tuesday (April 4) during the former president’s arraignment on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up hush payments to a porn actress made history for a number of reasons.

Related

Grumpy Trumpy Felon from Jamaica in Queens! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody

Randy Rainbow Offers Indicted Donald Trump a Boogie Woogie, ‘Grumpy Trumpy…

But amidst the avalanche of coverage of the first former commander in chief to be criminally arraigned — Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges — one thing you may have missed was an Instagram Story from Meek Mill about another bizarre wrinkle to the tale.

“Trump graduated from the streets… sharing criminal lawyers [with us]… Joe Tactical,” Meek wrote below the now-iconic image of a glum Trump seated in a Manhattan court room flanked by his lawyers, according to Complex. Meek was moved to weigh in because the man to Trump’s left was none other than lawyer Joe Tacopina, who was part of Mill’s legal team during the rapper’s successful bid to overturn his sentence for violating probation form a decade-old gun and drug case.

Another slide in the Story printed up the receipts tying Meek to twice-impeached Trump, depicting the MC standing next to Tacopina after a hearing. The two worked together when Tacopina — a tough-talking attorney known for representing rapper YG on suspicion of robbery, Sopranos actor Lillo Brancato on murder/weapons charges and actress Taryn Manning on assault charges — helped get Meek sprung from jail after serving five months on the probation violation.

Trump has denied the claims that he personally wrote checks to reimburse his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to pay for the silence of two women the former Apprentice star allegedly had affairs with during the 2016 presidential election. Trump, who is running for president for a third time, is due back in court in December.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad