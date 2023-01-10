Meek Mill, Kevin Hart and Michael Rubin Donate $7 Million to Philadelphia Schools

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart and former Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin have teamed up again to make a major donation to Philadelphia schools. Following up their 2022 donation of $15 million to more than 100 Philly schools, according to a statement announcing the donation on Tuesday (Jan. 10), the trio will donate $7 million to local education causes for the 2023-2024 school year, with most of the funds going to support scholarships for low-income students at private schools.

Mill — who, like Hart, is from Philly and attended the city’s public schools — confirmed the news in a tweet that linked to a story in The Philadelphia Inquirer, writing, “Gotta get the whole trap booming too… we come from public schools side!!!!!” Meek’s longtime friend Rubin, the billionaire Fanatics CEO and former Sixers boss, is also a Philly-area native. At press time, a spokesperson for the trio had not disclosed which schools will receive the funds, but said the scholarships will be concentrated in the South and North Philadelphia neighborhoods where the rapper and comedian grew up.

In addition to the scholarships to 60 “private and parochial schools in need” for children from low-to-moderate incomes, the donations will also help fund laptops, tablets and WiFi connections and other classroom materials. Interested families have to provide proof of income and demographics showing that they are eligible to receive funding through the Earned Income Tax Credit program.

Over the past few years, Mill (born Robert Rihmeek Williams) and Rubin have donated more $17 million to local communities. Mill and Rubin previously launched a $2 million scholarship fund to help area students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was earmarked for approximately 1,000 pre-K to high school students from low-income households during the 2020-21 school year to cover their tuition at private and parochial schools and provide access to much-needed at-home technology, including laptops, tablets and WiFi connections.

Check out Meek’s tweets about the donations below.