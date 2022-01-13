Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Sixers Co-Owner Donate $15 Million to Philly Schools

Meek Mill has teamed with comedian Kevin Hart and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin in a pledge to donate $15 million to more than 100 Philly schools. According to the Philly Voice the trio’s most generous donation to date to the community that made them will help thousands of lower-income students pay for tuition to private and parochial schools during the 2022-2023 school year.

Mill and Rubin previously launched a $2 million scholarship fund to help area students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was earmarked for approximately 1,000 pre-K to high school students from low-income households during the 2020-21 school year to cover their tuition at private and parochial schools and provide access to much-needed at-home technology, including laptops, tablets and WiFi connection. A spokesperson for Mill had not returned requests for comment at press time.

The Philly rapper and the 76ers co-owner launched a criminal justice reform organization called REFORM Alliance in January 2019. And they’ve repeatedly proven to be equally passionate about education in Pennsylvania after earlier committing to donate “millions of dollars” to the cause.

“We care about education a lot,” Rubin said in November 2019 during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I, in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year.”

According to the Voice, Hart, a native of North Philly, donated $250,000 to the School District of Philadelphia in 2020 to aid with technology upgrades, previously gifted $50,000 scholarships to needy local high school students and has donated more than $600,000 in college scholarship funds to underserved Philly students in the past.