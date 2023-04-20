Meek Mill Honors Victims of Holocaust By Joining ‘March of the Living’ in Poland

Meek Mill joined the annual pilgrimage to honor the victims of the Holocaust this week when he traveled to Poland for the March of the Living. The rapper posted a picture from Tuesday (April 18) from the meaningful mission in which he was seen walking with longtime friend and fellow activist New England Patriot owner Robert Kraft and Warner Bros. Discovery president/CEO David Zaslav in an Instagram post captioned “VERY IMPACTFUL DAY !!!!”

The program that draws hundreds of people from around the world for the educational program about the history of the Holocaust has attendees marching down the same 3-kilometer (1.8 mile) path from the Auschwitz death camp to the Birkenau camp on Holocaust Remembrance Day (also known as Yom Hashoah in Hebrew) as a tribute to the six million Jews slaughtered by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

According to the organization, the goal of the March is to help ” inspire our participants to fight indifference, racism and injustice by witnessing the atrocities of the Holocaust. Our hope is that the program will help strengthen Jewish identity, connections to Israel and build a community of future Jewish leaders.”

More than 1.1 million people died at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps — one million of them Jews — from 1940-1942.

Meek and Kraft have worked closely together since 2019, when the Patriots owner joined the rapper and Jay-Z in the ongoing REFORM Alliance campaign for criminal justice/sentencing reform. Last month, Kraft enlisted Meek (born Robert Rihmeek Williams) and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a new multi-million dollar effort to combat the unprecedented wave of antisemitism in America.

The 81-year-old billionaire has pledged to invest $25 million in a multi-level campaign to fight antisemitism through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS), which has been promoting stories about efforts to combat anti-Jewish hate on it social feeds.

See Meek’s post below.