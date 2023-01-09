×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Meek Mill Apologizes for Filming Music Video in Ghanaian Presidential Palace

The backlash came in response to Meek's video filmed at the Jubilee House government building in Ghana during the rapper's planned visit.

Meek Mill
Meek Mill onstage during Criminal Justice Town Hall On Policing at Community College of Philadelphia on October 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brian Stukes/GI

Following backlash against his music video filmed at the Jubilee House government building in Ghana, Meek Mill issued a heartfelt apology on Twitter.

“To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art,” his initial tweet reads.

Related

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping an ‘Album Every Quarter’ of 2023

He went on to “take responsibility for [his] mistake” and expressed his desire to “make the connection between black people in America and Africa.”

The criticisms arrived full-steam Monday morning (Jan. 9) when Ghana’s former deputy education minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa tweeted screenshots of the music video, expressing his outrage.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” wrote Ablakwa. “How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?”

Many Ghanaians chimed in, with some assigning blame to the country’s government rather than Meek. The 35-year-old rapper rushed to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo’s defense, adding, “I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot. Its a small camera and one kid … in America we didn’t know this existed and [I] was excited to show [it] because they don’t show Ghana on our media much.”

Meek expressed that he had no ill intention and continues to support positive community efforts both within his hometown of Philadelphia and in Ghana, where the rapper recently found out he has heritage.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad