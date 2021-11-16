Maxwell Takes ‘Off’ with New Single; Closes Album Trilogy With ‘blacksummers’NIGHT’

A week after announcing the partnership between his Musze label and BMG, Maxwell is back with more news. Along with the release on Tuesday (Nov. 16) of his new single “Off,” the artist revealed that his first full-length project under the new venture — blacksummers’NIGHT — will arrive in spring 2022.

Explore Explore Maxwell See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The forthcoming project closes out the album trilogy that Maxwell launched in 2009 with the Grammy Award-winning BLACKsummers’night, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. “Off,” the first taste from blacksummers’NIGHT, reunites the singer-songwriter-producer with his longtime creative collaborator, producer-musician Hod David. On the heat-seeking ballad, Maxwell couples his seductive invitation for romance with an enticing declaration, “And if I hit that spot/ We’re on a mission to go off.”

“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT,” Maxwell said in a statement. The three-time Grammy winner is also partnering with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), a coalition of African American independent promoters, to present the NIGHT 2022 Tour.

Trending on Billboard

Featuring openers Anthony Hamilton and Joe, the 25-date arena tour begins in Dallas on March 2 with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta before concluding in Miami on May 8. Pre-sale starts Nov. 22 with tickets going on sale to the public on Nov. 29.

Calling Maxwell one of the most respected artists in the industry, Black Promoters Collective CEO Gary Guidry said, “His body of work and showmanship are second to none. We believe he has a true connection to the culture. We are happy to partner with him on the NIGHT Tour and look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.” BPC president Shelby Joyner added, “Maxwell’s music has been the soundtrack to many of our lives. People are ready to return to live music and regain a sense of normalcy. As a partner, we look forward to not only promoting the NIGHT Tour, but also creating space for Maxwell’s fans to safely listen to and enjoy the music they love so much.”

Check out the dates for Maxwell’s 2022 NIGHT tour and listen to “Off” below:

March 2 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater

March 4 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 5 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 9 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 11 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 12 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

March 16 — Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center

March 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 20 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 23 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Center

March 25 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

March 26 — Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

March 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 1 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 2 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

April 6 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 9 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 7 — Tampa, FL @ Amelie Arena

May 8 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena