‘Still Making History’: Maxwell’s ‘Black Love’ Playlist Featuring Sade, SiR, Bobby McFerrin & More

As part of our "Black Love" playlist series, Maxwell offers his favorite love songs, including tunes Sade, SiR, and more.

Maxwell
Maxwell Cliff Watts

This year, Billboard is celebrating Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme, and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

Maxwell

Today (Feb. 15), renowned neo-soul singer Maxwell participates in Billboard’s monthlong series with his collection of amorous records. Known for doling out classics including “Pretty Wings” and “This Woman’s Work,” Maxwell handpicked his slew of artists who best embody “Black Love,” including Sade, SiR, and Bobby McFerrin. “Black Love’ can mean so many different things – it’s unique and powerful; an unspoken connection. Let’s celebrate it,” he tells Billboard.

Maxwell is currently prepping his forthcoming NIGHT 2022 Tour featuring Joe and Anthony Hamilton. The 25-date trek kicks off next month in Dallas.

Check out Maxwell’s “Black Love” playlist below and be on the lookout.

© 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

