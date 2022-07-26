Master P Says Daughter Tytyana Miller’s Death Felt ‘Like I Went To My Own Funeral’

Following the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller, Master P has a message for the world. “Love your loved ones while they’re here,” the No Limit Records founder said in a recent CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. “Once you walk out that door you never know who’s gonna come back.”

Miller passed away at just 29-years-old on May 28 from a fatal drug overdose, as revealed by Master P in a May Instagram post. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote at the time. “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Opening up to King, the “How Ya Do That” rapper shared just how devastating it was to lose his daughter to drug addiction — something Miller had previously spoken about struggling with on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop before she died. “Coming from where I come from, coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission, and I feel like going to my daughter’s funeral I feel like I went to my own funeral,” Master P said.

“I don’t even wanna go to no more funerals,” he continued. “My daughter had a lot of life left in her and she was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

He went on to announce that he’s working with ARJ Cares and other substance abuse recovery organizations to support others in similar situations. “I wanna help people that look like us, we wanna bring awareness to this,” Master P said. “My whole purpose now is: ‘I don’t know why you put me through this God, and I’m not gonna question you, but I’m gonna get out here and save millions. I’m gonna help, I’m gonna do something.”

Watch Master P open up about the death of his daughter on CBS Mornings below: