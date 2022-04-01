Masked Wolf Teams With Bring Me The Horizon on ‘Fallout’: Stream It Now

Masked Wolf is back on the prowl, this time dropping a rap-rock crossover track with Bring Me The Horizon, “Fallout.”

“Fallout” is the Australian singer and rapper’s first release of 2022, and the latest of several tag-teams for Bring Me The Horizon, which assists on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout single “Maybe,” and a recent remix of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In the Ocean” went sky high in 2021. The track, co-written with BMG songwriter Tyron Hapi, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and finished the year as the most-used song on TikTok and Shazam.

Originally released in 2019, and reissued via Teamwrk Records/ADA at the top of 2021, “Astronaut” has amassed more than one billion streams, earned a string of ARIA Award nominations, and went on to appear on Masked Wolf’s debut mixtape Astronomical.

In June 2021, the record hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, meaning the artist (real name Harry Michael) had the top hip-hop tune in the world’s leading hip-hop market.

Stream “Fallout” below.