Masked Wolf Teams With Bring Me The Horizon on ‘Fallout’: Stream It Now

Masked Wolf is back on the prowl, this time dropping a rap-rock crossover track with Bring Me The Horizon.

Masked Wolf
Masked Wolf photographed on March 16, 2021 in Sydney. Tim Lo

Masked Wolf is back on the prowl, this time dropping a rap-rock crossover track with Bring Me The Horizon, “Fallout.”

“Fallout” is the Australian singer and rapper’s first release of 2022, and the latest of several tag-teams for Bring Me The Horizon, which assists on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout single “Maybe,” and a recent remix of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In the Ocean” went sky high in 2021. The track, co-written with BMG songwriter Tyron Hapi, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and finished the year as the most-used song on TikTok and Shazam.

Originally released in 2019, and reissued via Teamwrk Records/ADA at the top of 2021, “Astronaut” has amassed more than one billion streams, earned a string of ARIA Award nominations, and went on to appear on Masked Wolf’s debut mixtape Astronomical.

In June 2021, the record hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, meaning the artist (real name Harry Michael) had the top hip-hop tune in the world’s leading hip-hop market.

Stream “Fallout” below.

