Mary J. Blige Welcomes 50 Cent, Yung Miami & More in Upcoming ‘The Wine Down’ TV Special

The two-episode special will air in March.

Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mary J. Blige is introducing fans to a whole new side of her with her upcoming TV special The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige, in which the icon will sit down with a number of her famous friends for candid, intimate conversations.

“You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend,” Blige shared in a new 30-second promo, published on Wednesday (Feb. 15) by ET. In the clip, she’s seen chatting with guests 50 Cent, Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of the City Girls.

“This is what I always wanted to do with a show that’s about me hanging out with people that I love, respect and admire,” the “Good Morning Gorgeous” added in the teaser, in which she chats with her guests about everything from their careers to their relationships.

The show comes fresh off the heels of Blige’s highly anticipated performance the 2023 Grammy Awards, in which she was nominated for a number of categories including album of the year for Good Morning Gorgeous, and record of the year for the album’s title track. 2023 marked the first time Blige was nominated as a solo artist in one of the Big Four categories at the ceremony since her nomination for record and song of the year in 2007 for “Be Without You.”

The two-episode special will air on March 1 and March 8 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her. Watch The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige promo below.

