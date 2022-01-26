Here’s the Song Mary J. Blige Is Thinking of Performing at the Super Bowl

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022, is set to be a hip-hop masterclass in performing, with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar all taking the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Blige recently sat down with Elle, where she opened up about how monumental the upcoming halftime show truly is. “Hip-hop is East Coast. Hip-hop is West Coast,” she told the publication. “Hip-hop is Europe—this is why it’s going to be so major, because this is what the Super Bowl is showing to people: It’s not just one thing. [Hip-hop] is everywhere.”

Because Blige is teaming up with four other artists for the Big Game, she’ll only be able to perform one song — and she’s thinking, of course, of the Dr. Dre-produced “Family Affair” off her 2001 album No More Drama.

“We are the culture; [hip-hop artists] give people a way to speak,” Blige said of hip-hop being a “Family Affair” of its own within culture. “We give people a way to walk. We give people a way to talk. We give people a way to think. That’s what hip-hop and hip-hop soul have done for our culture since [the beginning].”

Blige shared that getting to perform at the Super Bowl is “like getting an Oscar nomination,” especially given that this is her second time gracing that stage. Back in 2001, Blige joined the halftime mash-up of Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly, but only got to sing a few words in the background. “This time I’m going to be front and center—Mary J. Blige, in her glory and greatness and swagger,” she said of the 2022 edition.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on February 13, 2022.