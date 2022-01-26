×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here’s the Song Mary J. Blige Is Thinking of Performing at the Super Bowl

Mary J. Blige opened up about how monumental the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show is, and what song she's thinking of performing.

Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige performs onstage at the BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By NISSAN at Staples Center on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles. Ser Baffo/GI for BET

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022, is set to be a hip-hop masterclass in performing, with Mary J. Blige, Dr. DreSnoop DoggEminem and Kendrick Lamar all taking the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Blige recently sat down with Elle, where she opened up about how monumental the upcoming halftime show truly is. “Hip-hop is East Coast. Hip-hop is West Coast,” she told the publication. “Hip-hop is Europe—this is why it’s going to be so major, because this is what the Super Bowl is showing to people: It’s not just one thing. [Hip-hop] is everywhere.”

Related

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals He Had COVID-19, Reschedules 'Here's To The Future' Show

Explore

Explore

Mary J. Blige

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Because Blige is teaming up with four other artists for the Big Game, she’ll only be able to perform one song — and she’s thinking, of course, of the Dr. Dre-produced “Family Affair” off her 2001 album No More Drama.

“We are the culture; [hip-hop artists] give people a way to speak,” Blige said of hip-hop being a “Family Affair” of its own within culture. “We give people a way to walk. We give people a way to talk. We give people a way to think. That’s what hip-hop and hip-hop soul have done for our culture since [the beginning].”

Blige shared that getting to perform at the Super Bowl is “like getting an Oscar nomination,” especially given that this is her second time gracing that stage. Back in 2001, Blige joined the halftime mash-up of Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly, but only got to sing a few words in the background. “This time I’m going to be front and center—Mary J. Blige, in her glory and greatness and swagger,” she said of the 2022 edition.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on February 13, 2022.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad