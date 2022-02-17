Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Would Love’ to Do a Tour With Her Fellow Super Bowl Performers

From left: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

If you thought the dynamic Super Bowl LVI halftime show was way too short, Mary J. Blige agrees.

While chatting with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 on Thursday (Feb. 17) the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was asked if she’d ever tour with her fellow halftime show performers Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

“I would love to! Absolutely,” she said, shutting down rumors that plans for the hip-hop heavyweight tour is underway. “That was two songs. Imagine I have a two-hour set? I’m performing two hours every night of all the Mary J. Blige songs on a tour like that. Come on. With me, Kendrick, Dre, Eminem, 50? That’s ridiculous.”

As for her decision to perform “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” Blige revealed that she initially had her 1992 hit “Real Love” in mind, before Dr. Dre ultimately decided on her set list.

“Dre decided on ‘Family Affair,’ of course, because he produced it and Dre decided on ‘No More Drama’ as well,” she explained. “I thought it was important when he said ‘No More Drama’ because of the climate in the world right now and how everybody is just tired of everything. I was like, ‘Oh yes, this is perfect because I’m feeling like this too.'”

She even discussed her meme-worthy onstage fall to her back, revealing that it was indicative of her inner emotions. “That’s just a sign of how I felt,” she said. “You just get tired fighting, and I’m like, ‘I’m tired,’ and just passed out. That’s what ‘No Drama’ means. I know the world just want to pass out right now from all this bulls—. “

Watch the full, 22-minute interview, which also delves into Mary J. Blige’s upcoming memoir and freshly-released Good Morning Gorgeous album, below.