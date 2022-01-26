Which Song Do You Want Mary J. Blige to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show? Vote!

Mary J. Blige already has a setlist in mind for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next month, but what song do you want her to perform?

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. And she told Elle in her new cover story interview Wednesday (Jan. 26) that she wants to perform the Dr. Dre-produced track “Family Affair” from her 2001 album No More Drama.

“We are the culture; [hip-hop artists] give people a way to speak,” she said of hip-hop being a “family affair” of its own. “We give people a way to walk. We give people a way to talk. We give people a way to think. That’s what hip-hop and hip-hop soul have done for our culture since [the beginning].”

In addition to spending six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Family Affair” is one of Blige’s 23 top 10 hits on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and it’s one of her six No.1s on the chart, also including: “Be Without You” (15 weeks at No. 1), “You Remind Me” (one week), “Real Love” (two weeks), “Not Gon’ Cry” (five weeks), and Method Man’s “I’ll Be There for You/ You’re All That I Need to Get By” (three weeks).

So which hit should she bring to the Big Game? Vote below, and stay tuned for the halftime show on Feb. 13 when the Super Bowl goes down at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET!