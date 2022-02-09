Mary J. Blige Says ‘LA Is Never Gonna Be the Same’ After 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Mary J. Blige will take the stage for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in just four days alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, and teased what fans can expect of the star-studded endeavor at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in a Wednesday (Feb. 9) interview with Good Morning America.

“Man, this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip-hop, R&B history, this is — man, L.A. is never ever gonna be the same,” Blige said. “I watched the rehearsals — watching each person’s performance, I had goosebumps watching it.”

She continued, “Just know this: It’s some history, man. … It’s a celebration how far you know hip-hop has come, how far R&B has come … music and our culture.”

Snoop Dogg also offered some words ahead of their big performance, calling the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl on such a big stage in his hometown a “dream come true.” Speaking with The Associated Press, the “Gin and Juice” rapper said, “I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl. We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

The “Family Affair” singer previously took the Super Bowl stage in 2001 to perform alongside *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly and Aerosmith. Before her return to Sunday’s big game, Blige will release her 16th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous — which includes features from Anderson .Paak, Usher, Fivio Foreign and Dave East — on Feb. 11.

Watch Blige’s appearance on Good Morning America below.