Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour

Mary J. Blige will be joining the concert circuit this fall when her Good Morning Gorgeous tour kicks off Sept. 17.

The Grammy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated singer-songwriter will be joined by special guests Ella Mai and Queen Naija on the 23-city outing that will open in Greensboro, North Carolina and end Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

With stops in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, the tour is being presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC,” said The BPC co-founder/president Shelby Joyner in announcing the tour.

“Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by Black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”

In the same statement, Hologic chairman, president and CEO Steve MacMillan added, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour. As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam. Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

The tour announcement follows in the wake of Blige’s first annual Strength of a Woman festival in May.

The tour — Blige’s first since the pandemic — is named after her latest album. Released earlier this year during the ramp-up to Blige’s heralded Super Bowl halftime performance, the project scored a No. 1 Billboard Adult R&B No. 1 with its title track.

Tour tickets go on presale today (June 15) for The American Express card members beginning at 10 a.m. local time through June 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on June 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit blackpromoterscollective.com.