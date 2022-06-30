Mary J. Blige Shines in Tropical ‘Come See About Me’ Music Video Featuring Fabolous: Watch

Mary J. Blige is booked and busy. On Thursday (June 30), the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Icon of the Year recipient released a summery music video for her collaborative track “Come See About Me” featuring fellow hip-hop veteran Fabolous.

Two hours before releasing the new music video, Blige shared a post on Instagram writing, “Time to have some summer fun ☀️☀️with me & @myfabolouslife!! … Let’s goooo!!!””

In the visual, the singer wears a series of stunning tropical outfits, from hot pink bikini and dazzling swimsuit to a knit yellow getup. She appears to be vacationing with a significantly younger man who portrays the nine-time Grammy-winner’s love interest throughout the music video.

Blige also briefly shows off her wine, Sun Goddess, while enjoying what appears to be a beachside date at one point in the clip. “Come, come and see about me,” she sings in the chorus. “You know I’m really in a good mood/ I bought a coast for you/ Match that so we can have two/ Come, come and see about me/ You know I’m really in a good mood/ You make a move, I make a move/ We make a movie.”

The new visual comes just days after Mary J. Blige received the HER Award at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Plus, her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which debuted at No. 14 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in February, and charting for three weeks. In total, Blige has released 42 songs that scored ranks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including six top 10 hits.

Watch the summertime music video for Mary J. Blige “Come See About Me” featuring Fabolous below: