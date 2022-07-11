Mario to Host ‘#MarioMonday’ Serenade Ahead of MGM Concert With Omarion & Pleasure P: ‘Ladies Get Ready’

Mario fans rejoice — and tune in this Monday evening — to watch the R&B powerhouse show off his vocal range and more.

Mario is launching an all-new virtual series titled “#MarioMonday” in partnership with Femme It Forward ahead of a heartthrob, all-star concert set to take place later this month in D.C., less than an hour away from his Baltimore hometown.

Kicking off the #MarioMonday series on Monday (July 11) at 6 p.m. ET with a Serenade Takeover, fans can watch the Grammy nominated Billboard chart-topper sing some of his most beloved hits live on Instagram via the official Femme It Forward account.

Explore Explore Mario See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Also as part of #MarioMonday, Mario just might tease his upcoming new single with Ty Dolla $ign discuss his upcoming wellness-focused book, belt grooves from Closer to Mars or Dancing Shadows, and reflect on his epic Verzuz performance (with fellow contemporary Omarion), which took place June 23 and has left R&B fans abuzz ever since. The epic showdown (which included a bonus show with Ray J, Bobby V and Pleasure P) attracted a massive audience, with more than 5.1 million viewers and a whopping 6.9 million live comments across all platforms during the event.

Related Eminem Is Dropping Another Greatest Hits Set With a Previously Unreleased Song

Up next, Mario is gearing up to perform at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., on July 29 alongside fellow R&B greats Omarion and Pleasure P. Tickets are on sale for the soulful evening. The concert is also presented by Femme It Forward, a woman-led music and entertainment company.

Teasing his upcoming MGM performance, Mario wrote on Instagram, “I’M COMING TO THE DMV BABY!! DC!! Who wants to get serenaded?”

To date, Mario has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times — including his No. 1 “Let Me Love You” — with four album placements on the Billboard 200.

See the official promotion of Mario’s Serenade Takeover on #MarioMonday: