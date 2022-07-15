Mario Independently Releases ‘Special’ New Song ‘Main One’ With Tory Lanez: Stream It Now

R&B giant Mario has joined forces musically with Tory Lanez for a steamy new summer single — and it’s dedicated to the ladies. The independently released track, titled “Main One” sees each of the two singers belting about a fantasy woman.

“Girl, you can be honest with me/ You don’t gotta be toxic with me,” Grammy-nominated Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Mario melodically sings. “You don’t need no other options but me/ ‘Cause you might just be my main one.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Mario Tory Lanez See latest videos, charts and news

He later harmonizes, “I love when you drop it down low/ But you’re still high maintenance.” And goes on, “It’s like God did your makeup.”

On Monday (July 11) ahead of its release, Mario wrote on Instagram, “This Friday 7/15 I’m dropping something special wit my brother @torylanez ☔️!”

Mario’s new indie tune with Lanez also arrives exactly two days before he’s set to participate in Jackie Robinson’s Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles (July 17) and two weeks ahead of the Baltimore native’s concert at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., on July 29, alongside fellow R&B greats Omarion and Pleasure P. Tickets for the show are already on sale.

The concert is presented by Femme It Forward, the woman-led music and entertainment company that Mario has partnered with to launch #MarioMondays, an Instagram series to connect with fans on a deeper level.

The catchy new track “Main One” also comes ahead of Mario’s upcoming new single with fellow Grammy-nominee Ty Dolla $ign.

Teasing his forthcoming collaboration with a behind-the-scenes look at the duo’s studio’s session, Mario wrote on Instagram, “TY$ VOCALS IS IN!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

@tydollasign @dmile85 BEFORE I GET TO MY SOLO SH*T LATER THIS YEAR! I HAD TO SECURE THE SUMMA! 😈.”

Producer — and future collaborator — Swizz Beatz was among those to support the post, commenting with a series of fire emojis. Of course, Ty Dolla $ign also joined the social media buzz, commenting with a series of rocket ship emojis.

Stream “Main One” by Mario and Tory Lanez.