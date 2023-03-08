Macklemore Performs ‘Ben’ Cut ‘Tail Lights’ Featuring Morray on ‘Fallon’: Watch

The clocks don’t lie; more than a decade has passed since Macklemore had us all wanting to blow a few bucks at a thrift shop.

With his breakthrough hit “Thift Shop,” the Seattle rapper, ably supported by Ryan Lewis and Wanz, steamed ahead in a career that swiftly yielded four Grammy Awards, including best new artist, best rap album and a pair of rap single trophies. The song was big everywhere, even landing at No. 1 on Australia’s Hottest 100 countdown for the year 2012, when a then-record 1.5 million-plus votes were cast.

Fast forward to 2023, and Macklemore is back with Ben (he was born Ben Haggerty), his third solo album, which dropped last Friday (March 3).

Explore Explore Macklemore See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ahead of its release, the hip-hop artist went on the record to discuss how his relapse during lockdown and subsequent recovery had shaped the LP.

“I think that pain is a catalyst for great art,” he said recently for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t want to inflict the pain on myself anymore to make art. It’s not like I need to self-sabotage in order to create, but I think that it created some darker, more honest and vulnerable moments on the album,” he shared.

Macklemore was back on our screens Tuesday night (March 7), this time with The Tonight Show for a performance of album cut “Tail Lights” featuring Morray.

Drenched in red light, and wearing a black-leather jacket and tie with a smart shirt, Macklemore spread the love (and shared the spotlight) with his support cast.

Watch the late-night TV performance below.