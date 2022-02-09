Machine Gun Kelly, Anuel AA, Quavo Set for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Machine Gun Kelly attends the "Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined" Art Exhibit Presented by Interscope Records and LACMA on January 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Anuel AA and Quavo will bounce into The Land next week for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

MGK, the 6’4″ Cleveland native, and his fellow hip-hoppers will showcase their ball skills alongside the likes of country artists Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen, comedian Tiffany Haddish, actor Ranveer Singh, skateboarder Nyjah Huston, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

Quavo, a founding member of rap trio Migos, is a veteran of the run-and-gun “Celebrity” game, with four previous appearances under his belt.

The two teams will line up next Friday (Feb. 18) at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, and are respectively coached by retired NBA superstars Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton.

The all-celebrity exhibition game has been regular fixture in the annual NBA All-Star Weekend since 2003, and will be televised and streamed by ESPN from 7 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, DJ Khaled and friends will headline the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night performances, with his support crew to be unveiled in the days ahead.

The All-Star Celebrity Game lineups are below:

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique

Anuel AA (rapper)

Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion