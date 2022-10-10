×
Mac Miller Raps on Robert Glasper’s New ‘Therapy Pt. 2’

The song is off of Glasper's upcoming album, Black Radio III: Supreme Edition.

Mac Miller
Mac Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI

Mac Miller‘s talent lives on, as the late rapper is featured on Robert Glasper‘s newest track, “Therapy, Pt. 2.”

“Give an inch, they take a mile, take a mile, I’ll take a acre/I’m a, alien communicator, f—ing up the human nature/Projectile vomit on a song, the fluid nasty, uh,” Miller raps on the sequel to Glasper’s 2014 song of the same name.

The song is “product of the friendship the two shared and perfectly encapsulates the musical gifts of both artists,” according to Miller’s estate, per Rolling Stone. “Anyone that followed Malcolm’s career closely is already aware of the respect he held for Robert’s work.”

“It was such an honor to have been able to do this joint with my bro @macmiller before he left us.. may his legacy live on,” Glasper wrote on Instagram celebrating the new track.

Miller passed away at age 26 on Sept. 7, 2018 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. 

Listen to “Therapy, Pt. 2,” off of Glasper’s Black Radio III: Supreme Edition album out on Friday (Oct. 14).

