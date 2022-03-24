Check Out Unreleased Video of Mac Miller Clowning Around on ‘Macadelic’ Tour

The Mac Miller estate offered fans something special on Wednesday (March 23) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the late rapper’s beloved 2012 mixtape, Macadelic. In addition to a $35 limited-edition deluxe edition with an embossed cover, 3-color LPS and 11 x 17 tour poster — with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Mac Miller Fund — the estate is also offering up $30 Macadelic tour t-shirts in black and white.

As a bonus, a 2:25 video featuring footage of Mac from the era also dropped on Wednesday, showing the MC preparing to upload the collection and hitting the road to support his seventh mixtape, which included the single “Loud” and collabs with Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, Cam’ron, Lil Wayne and Joey Badass.

The touching clip kicks off with a hyped Miller preparing to hit “send” to upload the tape as his team urges him on. “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Macadelic,” Miller says, with his laptop balanced on his lap and two fingers poised on the return key, and the other hand holding a smoke. “That’s it? Drop it? I should do it? We’re in there.”

After a congratulatory round of applause, the video quick-cuts to Miller welcoming viewers to the Macadelic tour while hitting a between-the-legs trick basketball trick shot and footage from the global outing cued to the mixtape’s psychedelic track “Desperado.” Between behind-the-scenes clips of Mac backstage and hyping up giant crowds, the new visual also finds a shirtless Mac in the studio bragging, “I just dropped the fu–in’ illest mixtape of all time. And I’m sh—in’ on everyone right now. You wish you could be me right now, don’t you?” he says with a smile from what looks like a portable studio set-up.

“You wish you could have my creativity, don’t you?” he continues. “My artistic integrity. Don’t you? [singing] ‘Don’t you wish your mixtape was as hard as mine?'” At another point Miller gazes at the stage set-up featuring a forest of glowing mushrooms and marvels “look at that s–t, that’s for me!”

He also rides a scooter backstage and addresses a packed room of fans, telling them, “This mixtape is crazy different than anything I’ve ever done,” he tells a crowd. “That’s what I usually say before I put anything anything out… It’s a different kind of project, man. It’s deep and I talk a lot of stuff on here and I say a lot of meaningful things. There’s a lot of awesome guest features here. There’s a lot that goes into it and it’s a different style of project. For the first time, I feel like I just kind of stopped thinking about what music I should make and decided to just say what I wanted to say.”

Back in January, the rapper’s friends and collaborators — including Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa, Thundercat and Rapsody — shared loving tributes to his memory on what would have been Mac’s 30th birthday; Miller died in Sept. 2018 from an accidental overdose.

Watch the video below.