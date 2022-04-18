Mac Miller Drug Supplier Sentenced to 10-Plus Years in Prison

A man charged with supplying fentanyl-laced pills before Mac Miller’s fatal 2018 overdose was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison on Monday (April 18).

At a hearing in Los Angeles federal court, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright sentenced Ryan Michael Reavis to 10 years and 11 months in prison. The verdict comes six months after he reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors had sought 12 years and seven months for Reavis, who admitted to supplying counterfeit oxycodone pills to the drug dealer who eventually sold them to Miller. Reavis’ attorneys argued he deserved only five years, with a longer or supervised release.

Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home on Sept. 7, 2018. The rapper died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. According to a statement issued by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna in October, “It has become increasingly common for us to see drug dealers peddling counterfeit pharmaceuticals made with fentanyl. As a consequence, fentanyl is now the number one cause of overdose deaths in the United States.”

Reavis isn’t the only person facing charges in connection to Miller’s death: In 2019, one year after the rapper died, two additional men were charged in connection to the fatal overdose. Cameron James Pettit of Los Angeles was arrested Sept. 4, 2019, for allegedly selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to the rapper, né Malcolm McCormick. A third man, Stephen Walter, was arrested for allegedly sourcing the lethal oxycodone that Petit sold to Miller.