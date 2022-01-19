Beyonce, Wiz Khalifa & More Remember Mac Miller on His 30th Birthday: ‘I Miss You, Man’

Mac Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City.

Mac Miller would have turned 30 on Wednesday (Jan. 19), and the late rapper’s friends and collaborators are sharing tributes in his memory.

Beyoncé remembered the Swimming rapper with a special post on her personal website. “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mac Miller,” she captioned a photo of the artist posing with sunglasses and cowboy boots as a young child.

Others came together in a digital birthday card compiled by Rolling Stone to write messages directly to their friend, including Wiz Khalifa, Thundercat, Rapsody and Miller’s former publicist Nick Dierl.

“I miss you, man. Today would have been your 30th birthday, you were gone too soon. I remember our early days back at ID Labs in Pixburgh with E. Dan making legendary music. You were the young homie coming up so fast and representing the Burgh. We’ll never forget you, man. Love you, bro, happy birthday,” wrote Khalifa, who collaborated with Miller on their 2011 track “Keep Floatin’.”

Thundercat shared, “I’ve been taking your advice — sitting down and letting it happen, extremely sitting down and letting it happen. And goodness, I’m happy that I’ve gotten to know you and spend this time with you because your life changed my life. I hope that wherever you are, you’re still changing people’s lives,” while Rapsody wrote, “Man, you kicked a door in for me early and we gon’ continue to carry your legacy through the doors we still walking through…I know you would’ve had the illest ‘Dirty Thirty’ celebration ever! I love you forever, Malcolm!”

Since his death in September 2018 from an accidental overdose, Miller’s estate has posthumously released his sixth and final studio album Circles, which bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in January 2020, and re-released two of the rapper’s earliest mixtapes: a deluxe version of 2010’s K.I.D.S. and 2014’s Faces.

Last fall, two different men pleaded guilty to supplying the rising star with counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, which an autopsy concluded was the cause of his death.

Check out the Rolling Stone compilation here, and read more tributes to Miller below.

