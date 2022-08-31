M.I.A. Teases New Album Will Feature Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj, Reveals She Waited ‘2 Years’ for a Verse

M.I.A. has teased a pair of high-profile collaborators fans can expect on her upcoming album MATA.

“COMING SOON I PROMISE,” the British rapper wrote of the studio set on her Instagram Stories over a snippet of a yet-to-be-released track. “I HAD TO WAIT 2 YEARS FOR A DOJA CAT VERSE …. THEN A NICKI [Minaj] ONE… THEN A …. NEVER MIND IF MATA [ISN’T] OUT SEPT I WILL LEAK IT MYSELF.”

At the same time, she also blasted the teaser of the untitled new song on her feed, though it’s unclear if that particular cut is the one that will featuring Doja and/or Minaj.

While M.I.A. has yet to share an official release date for her latest studio set, it’s expected to serve as the long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 LP AIM, and will also include singles “The One” and “Popular.” In the viral music video for the latter, the singer contends with an A.I. android doppelgänger named M.A.I. who’s been programmed to become the unsettlingly perfect version of an Instagram influencer.

“The genre of music that — genres, I should say — is all very much like egocentric. It’s not like I’m an artist that came through gospel or something. For me, it was like to have that journey, and also, it was a significant time to discuss like Islamophobia … talking about wars in the Middle East, and things like that,” M.I.A. teased about the sound of the album back in May in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Meanwhile, Minaj just received the coveted Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs on the heels of releasing her new No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl.” Doja recently celebrated being 70 days vape-free.

Check out M.I.A.’s Instagram Story before it expires, and get a sneak peek of her new song below.