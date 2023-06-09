Luther Vandross Estate to Release Dolby Atmos Version of ‘Dance With My Father’ for 20th Anniversary

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Luther Vandross’ timeless Grammy-winning single “Dance With My Father.” Co-written by legendary songwriter Richard Marx, a high-resolution Dolby Atmos version of the song will be available to stream across all major DSPs beginning today (June 9).

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since Luther and I wrote ‘Dance With My Father,'” Marx tells Billboard. “Our friendship was already longstanding by that point, and we had written a couple of songs together. When he recorded ‘Dance’ he said to me, ‘Richard, this is my signature song. This is my ‘Piano Man.’ He knew how special a song it was immediately. I miss Luther, the man … my dear friend … every day. But I couldn’t be more proud to be his collaborator on a song that has touched millions and continues to resonate all around the world.”

Released in 2003, “Dance With My Father” was a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Grammys for song of the year and best male R&B vocal performance. The song was released while Vandross was hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. During his hospitalization, a bevy of Vandross’ friends and supporters made cameos for the song’s video, including Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Shaquille O’Neal. Vandross passed in 2005 from a heart attack. He was 54.

“The Estate is always excited to be celebrating another milestone in Luther Vandross’ illustrious career,” says David Gottlieb, manager of The Luther Vandross Estate. “‘Dance With My Father” holds a very special place in our hearts, as it was the title song of Luther’s final album, a Grammy winner, a No. 1 Billboard [200] album, and a wonderfully personal song. This song will always be timeless, just as fathers are.”

Adam Lowenberg, chief marketing officer at Primary Wave Music, echoed Gottlieb’s sentiments, telling Billboard: “When we partnered with the Luther Vandross Estate, we had so much to be excited about and to work with. Luther’s legacy is incomparable. ‘Dance With My Father’ is probably one of my favorite songs of Luther’s, and to now, be able to help celebrate the anniversary of this incredible track with the estate is an honor, to say the least.”