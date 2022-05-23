Lupe Fiasco Announces New Teaching Job at MIT

Lupe Fiasco performs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 23, 2017.

Lupe Fiasco is graduating from Chicago rhyme-slinger to MIT professor, announcing Friday that he’ll be teaching at the prestigious school.

“I been holding this for a while,” teased Fiasco on Twitter. “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity, but for now, I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT.”

MIT Arts doubled down on Fiasco’s tweet and celebrated his hiring by tweeting: “MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program has announced their 2022-23 appointments! Three have expertise in the arts & humanities:⁠ associate professor of theater Eunice Ferreira, Grammy-award winning rapper @LupeFiasco & documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah. Congrats all!⁠”

Explore Explore Lupe Fiasco See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to the school website, last year, Fiasco took part in the school’s CAST residency, where “he shared insights from his work as an entrepreneur and community advocate, for instance, working with the Society of Spoken Art (SOSA), an educational guild for aspiring and established rappers, of which he is a co-founder.”

Fiasco also revealed news of his eighth studio album, Drill Music in Zion, which will drop on June 24. He kicked off the project’s rollout by announcing his new single, “AUTOBOTO.” Drill Music in Zion will follow up his 2018 effort DROGAS WAVE.

I been holding this for a while. I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT 🥲 — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” JUNE 24th (@LupeFiasco) May 20, 2022